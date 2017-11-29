Whangarei District Court appointment welcomed

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 15:09

Attorney-General David Parker has today welcomed the appointment of Deidre Orchard to the District Court in Whangarei.

"Deidre Orchard is an experienced legal professional including working as a Crown prosecutor in Christchurch," says Mr Parker

"Her appointment is an appropriate reward for her hard work and dedication to the legal profession. I know the District Court in Whangarei will be well served by her experience and professionalism."

Mrs Orchard joined Raymond Donnelly and Co in Christchurch in 2004 as a Crown prosecutor. She was made an associate of that firm in 2006 and has prosecuted numerous criminal trials in both the District and High Courts.

From 1986 to 2005 she was a barrister principally engaged in criminal defence work but was also on the Canterbury District Crown Panel.

Mrs Orchard has held a variety of offices within both the Law Society and Criminal Bar Association.

Judge Orchard will be sworn in on 13 December 2017 in Christchurch. She will also hold a warrant as a jury Judge.