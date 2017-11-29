By-Election candidate briefing postponed to Tuesday

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 15:46

Hamilton City Council’s East Ward By-Election Candidates’ Information Evening has been re-scheduled to 6pm next Tuesday, 5 December.

The briefing by Council’s Chief Executive Richard Briggs was set down for tomorrow night, Thursday 30 November.

The change in date will allow prospective candidates to review the initial draft budget for Hamilton’s 10-Year Plan before the meeting. The Council will consider the budget from 6 December, and it will be publicly available on the Council’s website this Friday, 1 December.

The meeting will be an opportunity for anyone considering standing in February’s By-Election to find out more about the role of a councillor, the election process and the nature of the Council as an organisation.

Nominations are open for the East Ward By-Election, closing at noon on Friday 22 December. Nomination papers are available from hamilton.govt.nz/byelection, the Council’s Customer Services team, or via 0800 922 822.

The By-Election is due to the passing of Councillor Philip Yeung and will be held as a postal vote from 26 January to By-Election Day on 17 February 2018.

Electoral information is available at hamilton.govt.nz/byelection or by contacting elections@hcc.govt.nz.

What: East Ward By-election Candidates’ Information Evening.

When: 6pm NEXT Tuesday, 5 December.

Where: Meet at the Council Chamber foyer.