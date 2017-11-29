Official opening of new Te Anau Visitor Centre

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 15:55

Real Journeys is ensuring visitors to the Te Anau Glowworm Caves, Milford Sound and Doubtful Sound enjoy a remarkable experience every step of the way, with the official opening of its new visitor centre in Te Anau this afternoon.

Real Journeys Chief Executive says the building had to be almost completely gutted for the refurbishment and was a substantial investment.

"It’s part of our commitment to continue to invest in Te Anau -the heart of our business. It follows on from our recent investment in the Takahe café building, the new Fiordland i-SITE and the Go Orange visitor centre and is making sure that visitors enjoy their time with us at every touch point," says Richard.

The visitor centre has been redesigned to create a warm inviting space inside that maximises the stunning lake views and can comfortably accommodate more people. The ground floor has an open plan area with a central counter making it easy to talk to the Visitor Centre team and access information. The first floor is an open plan administration office. Pedestrian flow and access to the wharf has also been improved and a new viewing deck added outside.

Robynne Peacock, daughter of Sir Les and Olive, Lady Hutchins had the honour of cutting the ribbon. Robynne was recognised at this year’s Fiordland Tourist Awards (with a life membership) for her support of the Fiordland tourism industry. The 80 invited guests also included her brother, Bryan Hutchins - who formerly led the company.

The new building was designed by McCulloch Architects and built by Amalgamated Builders from Invercargill, it took almost six months to complete. It is on the same footprint as the original, which was built by Fiordland Travel in the early 1950s.