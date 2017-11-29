'Only one in 100 gun crimes committed by firearm licence holders'

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 16:33

After seven months of delay on the part of the Police, the Office of the Ombudsman has forced the service to answer two important questions.

Firstly - Their figures show that only ONE of the last one hundred serious firearm crimes was committed by a shooter with a firearms license.

Police have yet to respond if this was their own Invercargill officer Ben McLean who shot his wife dead and wounded another man.

Secondly - The same figures show that of the last one hundred incidents of serious gun crime only TWO involved a ‘Military Style’ (Sic) rifle.

It is likely that one of these cases involved a well-known offender, released with only an ankle monitor that he promptly removed. Who had boasted about his illegal importation of firearms.

With these figures now backing what was already well known - Why are lawful shooters still the target of Police attention and criminals simply never a part of the conversation?

Marie Russell is currently conducting a study for the University of Otago’s Department of Public Health. It is titled: ‘Healthy public policy: where to for firearms policy?’ and does not address the issue of criminals in any way.

Essentially ignoring literally 99% of the problem at hand.

Russell is also managing a complimentary seminar where six anti-gun speakers are countered by only two shooters. Before a final public seminar, where a speaker’s propaganda will then go entirely unchallenged. Because THAT is Otago Universities’ idea of fair play.

The Police Union also NEVER mention criminals EVER in their regular calls for action on licensed firearm users. They recently made a submission to the Law and Order committee, tasked specifically with combating the criminal misuse of firearms.

In their 57 point submission - they didn’t mention punishing criminals ONCE. Not one single time in 19 pages. When it was the sole topic of debate!

In recent days Judge Colin Doherty, of the Independent Police Conduct Authority, told media that he was also now looking at controlling shooters as the solution to preventing Police from shooting so many criminals!

Apparently we are responsible for crapping in their nappy as well.

Meanwhile New Zealand's worst gun offender has 46 separate convictions - JUST for guns.

The top five offenders have 135 convictions - JUST for guns.

Around 10% of gang members have five OR MORE firearm offenses under their belt.

Our most serious gang crime is committed by offenders serving non-custodial sentences for their last gun crime - only weeks before. Criminals caught with assault rifles and illegal handguns get community diversion.

Shooters are left wondering when our Police and Parliament and Academia and the Police Union will finally act on the reality of New Zealand’s gun crime. When they will address the real issue. Criminals and the cause of their casual recidivism.