Roxburgh recovery underway

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 16:46

Otago Regional Council (ORC) staff continue to support the Roxburgh community in the clean-up from last Sunday’s flash flood.

Deputy Chair of the Otago Regional Council, Gretchen Robertson, acknowledges this flood has been a significant event for the small community, and the emotional stress must be high.

"We want to reassure Roxburgh residents that we are working closely with Central Otago District Council (CODC) and New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) to help clean up the mess and reduce the risk of further flooding in the short-term. We’re also looking at medium and long-term risks and exploring what could be done to help lessen these," Cr Robertson said.

A preliminary inspection of the catchments that generated massive debris flows in Roxburgh was undertaken by ORC staff on Monday. Further site visits in and around Roxburgh occurred today with CODC and NZTA staff.

ORC Director Environmental Monitoring and Operations, Scott MacLean, was in Roxburgh today and said over three metres of debris has built up in the lower reaches of some of the creeks in the area.

"An incredible amount of debris and water has gone through the town in a very short time and we’re aware Roxburgh residents are in recovery mode," Mr MacLean said. ORC has committed to undertake significant channel works and to clear vegetation in several creeks next to the township, notably Reservoir Creek. This will be done alongside other agencies and will reduce the short-term risk.

Further inspections and data collection will be carried out by ORC over the next few weeks to assess further flood and erosion risks for Roxburgh.