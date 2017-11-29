Unexplained death in Christchurch

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 18:57

Enquiries are continuing by Police in relation to the unexplained death of a man in Edmonds Park in Christchurch.

A scene examination is currently underway.

A post-mortem has yet to be completed.

Formal identification has taken place and Police are currently in the process of notifying next of kin.

Police are currently in the Ferry Road area speaking with people to gather further information.

Anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning between 2 and 3.30am, who may have seen anything unusual is being urged to contact their nearest Police station or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.