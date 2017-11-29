Fatal crash on SH 3 south of Waverley

|
One person has died in a collision between a milk tanker and a vehicle in South Taranaki this evening.
Emergency services were called to the crash about 3km south of Waverley, on State Highway 3, just before 9:15pm.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and diversions are in place.
