New X3 offers extra safety features to Kiwi drivers

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 21:45

The newly released BMW X3 has hit the New Zealand market with a 5 star safety rating from the Australasia New Car Assessment Programme (ANCAP), with a special focus on the safety of Kiwi drivers.

The New Zealand version of the new SUV comes equipped with more active safety technologies as standard than both European and Australian variants.

Lane departure warning and intelligent speed assistance systems are offered as standard inclusions on Australian and New Zealand models, but New Zealand models go one step further by also offering lane keep assist, automatic high beam and adaptive cruise control as standard.

AA Motoring Services General Manager Stella Stocks says it’s fantastic to see the safety of New Zealand drivers being prioritised.

"We’re pleased BMW is offering Kiwi drivers a wide range of safety technologies as standard features, which all work to prevent crashes on our roads," she says.

"Having a wide range of vehicles with a good mix of safety technologies available in New Zealand is a key step towards improving our driving environment here."

The top safety rating applies to xDrive20d variants built from November this year.

The X3 also comes equipped with all three grades of Autonomous Emergency Braking, fatigue detection and an active bonnet for added pedestrian protection as standard.

The full list of ANCAP’s vehicle safety ratings, other vehicle safety information and the specifications of the rated vehicles are available online at ancap.co.nz or rightcar.govt.nz.

