Two Lotto players win $500,000

Wednesday, 29 November, 2017 - 20:33

Two Lotto players from Palmerston North and Christchurch will be grinning from ear to ear after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Melody’s New World in Palmerston North and Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.