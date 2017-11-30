Police Ten 7 viewers asked to help solve home invasion

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 09:26

Palmerston North CIB is asking people to watch Police Ten 7 tonight to help with information about a home invasion and indecent assault in the city.

The case features on Police Ten 7 which screens at the later time of 8.40pm on TVNZ 2.

Detective Brad Hall said the alleged home invasion happened about 9am on Saturday, 14 October, while the woman was in the garden of her Church Street home.

She was confronted by a man brandishing a knife who forced her inside, demanded her bank card and PIN number.

"If this wasn’t traumatising enough, the offender has then tied up the victim in her bedroom and indecently assaulted her before demanding her car keys."

The offender drove off in the woman’s red Toyota Corolla which was found abandoned near Victoria Esplanade the following morning.

Money was taken from the victim’s account through an ATM on Saturday morning.

The offender is described as a "young looking" well-spoken man, about 179cm (5ft 10") tall, dark complexion, large build, wearing a black hooded jacket, shiny black pants and black dress shoes.

"We’re sure Palmerston North residents find this sort of offending just as reprehensible as we do and will be motivated to help identify the person responsible," Detective Hall said.

If you miss Police Ten 7 tonight you can watch it again on +1, or check the Police Ten 7 Facebook page to see the case featured, once the programme has been broadcast. The case will also be shared on the NZ Police Facebook pages.