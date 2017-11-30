Surface repairs to sections of Awapuni Road

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 09:42

Seal repairs to sections of Awapuni Road will happen this weekend 2 and 3 December, between Grey Street and Stanley Road.

Tairāwhiti Roads General Manager, Dave Hadfield says the work is scheduled over the weekend to minimise disruptions to traffic and the school.

Contractors will be onsite between 7am and 7pm, traffic management and speed restrictions will be in place.

The work will be completed within the weekend, but could be delayed to the following weekend depending on weather.

Residents in the area have been notified and dust and noise kept to a minimum.

Mr Hadfield asks motorist for safety, and to prevent damage to your vehicle, drive carefully and stick to the temporary speed limits.