12 Days of Christmas competition for Bayhopper passengers

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 09:45

Golden rings, turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree make way for summer event tickets, action cameras and an Apple iPad in Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s 12 Days of Christmas competition.

Passengers on Bayhopper, Cityride and other Regional Council buses simply ride three times and submit three bus tickets to be eligible for prize draws. Draws occur daily for twelve days beginning with twelve movie vouchers on December 8 and culminating on December 19 when one lucky passenger will celebrate the season by unwrapping a new iPad.

12 Days of Christmas is a way to say thank you to those using public transport and it’s hoped this will encourage new users to give it a go too.

There are all sorts of presents under the tree, from canon cameras, noise cancelling headphones and scooters to stocking fillers like fitness bands and restaurant vouchers.

To enter just send a clear photo of three bus tickets dated from November 24 onwards along with your address and phone number to santa@boprc.govt.nz.

Full prize details, entry information and terms and conditions are available at www.baybus.co.nz/12days