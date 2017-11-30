BusLink network to spread 'Christmas cheer'

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 09:49

Users of the four public transport services that collectively make up Northland’s ‘BusLink’ network are to be treated to some pre-Christmas cheer as part of a day-long festive season promotion later this month (subs: Thurs Dec 21)

‘BusLink’ is made up of Whangarei-based CityLink, Hokianga Link, Mid North Link (which operates in the wider Kaikohe and Bay of Islands areas) and Kaitaia’s Far North Link.

The Northland Regional Council has teamed up with BusLink’s operators - Ritchies, CBEC, Hokianga Express and the Kaikohe Bus Company - to make the pre-Christmas rush a little more cheerful for their passengers on Thursday December 21.

Regional councillor John Bain, who chairs the Northland Regional Transport Committee, says in the Far North, people using Kaitaia’s ‘Town Shoppers bus route’ will be able to do so for just $1 with Far North Link on the day of the promotion.

Santa will also be heading north, with youngsters (and the young at heart!) able to have their photo taken with him between 11am - 2pm at the Whare at Beachcomber Lodge. Images will be posted on the regional council’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NorthlandRegionalCouncil

In Whangarei, users will be able to ride any of CityLink’s buses for $1 anytime from 6am to 7pm on 21 December and there will be Christmas giveaways at the Rose Street bus terminus. (CityLink is the largest operator in the Bus Link group; running a fleet of eight 40-seater buses in urban Whangarei carrying more than 1200 people daily)

Meanwhile, Cr Bain says users of the smallest operators in the group - Hokianga Link (which operates a single 11-seater van on Tuesdays and Thursdays over the summer months) and Mid North Link - won’t miss out either.

"Their drivers will be giving passengers small gifts at random throughout the day to mark the promotion."

He says a similar Christmas spirit promotion was well-received in Whangarei last year, prompting organisers to expand it regionwide this year.

"Obviously our Bus Link operators vary quite considerably in size, but we’re hoping that their passengers will get into the spirit of the day and take advantage of whatever specials or giveaways are on offer."

More information about the Christmas cheer promotion is available from the regional council’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/NorthlandRegionalCouncil or the Bus Link website www.buslink.co.nz

The website also includes service operating hours up to and over the holiday season.