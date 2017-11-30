Roxburugh, Central Otago - message to drivers

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 10:46

Police are calling on drivers to observe speed restrictions while repairs are being made to SH8 following the flooding on Sunday.

The highway is closed from Millers Flat to Roxburgh Hydro Dam.

Motorists need to slow down on the detour routes for the safety of all, including contractors.

Police have received several complaints about driving in the area, while diversions and various speed restrictions are in place.

Speed can also kick up dust, which affects visibility for motorists.

Extra Police staff are in the area to ensure the speed restrictions are observed and everyone is kept safe.

Contractors and other partner agencies are making a big effort get the infrastructure back up and running.

The community is working well together to ensure we can get our lives back to normal.

- Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk