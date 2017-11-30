Injured tramper airlifted from Heaphy Track

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 11:53

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter has rescued an injured tramper from the Heaphy Track this morning, after she suffered head and facial injuries in a fall. The 45 year old Auckland woman had been tramping the track as part of a guided group and was on the last day of the trip when the accident occurred. Other members of the party assisted her and provided intial care before deciding to call for help. While able to make cellphone contact with emergency services, the group also activated their Personal Locator Beacon to assist the Rescue Helicopter in locating their exact position.

Once on scene, the on-board St John Intensive Care Paramedic was hover-loaded onto the track where he assessed and stabilised the woman's injuries. She was then hover-loaded back on-board the helicopter and transported to Nelson Hospital Emergency Department for further treatment.