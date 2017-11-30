Construction of Queenstown marina commenced

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 12:21

Construction of a world-class marina in Frankton commenced this week (Monday 27 November 2017).

Having previously secured the necessary Resource Consents from Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), Lakes Marina Projects Ltd (LMPL) entered into an agreement to develop a facility with 187 marina berths, 17 floating sheds, four buildings and associated facilities, and a 156 space car park.

LMPL Director Alan Kirker acknowledged this as a monumental occasion for Lakes Marina Projects Ltd through a long and thorough process since submitting its first proposal for the marina project. "But thanks to the help of all the consultants we have had on-board and the collaborative effort of the QLDC and the ORC, and others, we believe we have ended up with an amazing project that the community will be proud of for the many years to come,’ said Mr Kirker.

"With public consultation completed in 1997 and 2003, this is a huge milestone for this long-awaited project and the wider Queenstown community," added QLDC Mayor Jim Boult. "As a past boatie and the owner of a berth in the ill-fated earlier marina, I’m delighted to see this well-planned development proceed. In my view, boat owners district wide will applaud this development loudly".

The LMPL project team, in conjunction with QLDC as landowners, are delighted to provide notification of scheduled construction commencing on Monday 27 November 2017 for a period of 12-18 months. Much of the physical works will be underway late February 2018 after the busy Christmas period.

Construction of the stage 1 development will initially focus on physical works (from now to March 2018) to establish the site, tree removal, site earthworks, dredging and stream diversion. Significant works will be ‘controlled’ over the busy Christmas period and public access to the boat ramp, jetty, boat trailer park and users of Sugar Lane (including licence holders) will not be affected. The usual QLDC enforcement of car parking and boat users in the area will continue.

"We have appreciated the ongoing support through the process from the Sugar Lane businesses and residents and commend them for their foresight and commitment," said Mr Kirker.

There are some ‘abandoned’ vehicles, boats/ pontoons and boat trailers within the construction area. Removal and determining ownership of this property will be managed collaboratively between the Council’s property agent (APL Ltd); Regulatory Officers; Harbour Master and LMPL contractors.