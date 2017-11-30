Arrests made after man assaulted in Blair Street Wellington

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 13:35

Wellington Police have made two arrests in relation to the serious assault on a 22-year-old victim in Blair Street that occurred on 2 November 2017.

A 21-year-old Wellington male has been arrested and charged with Wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and Robbery.

Another 21-year-old Wellington male has been arrested and charged with Wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both men will appear in the Wellington District Court this afternoon.

"It is pleasing to achieve some resolution for our victim in this matter.

The victim has had to endure a number of surgeries to align and fix a broken jaw that he received from this nasty attack.

We will continue to support our victim and provide welfare to him throughout the investigation."

Police can also confirm that they have identified all five persons that they sought after the attack.

We are speaking to the people that were involved in this matter and the investigation is ongoing.