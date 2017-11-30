NZ's first home-for-a-home scheme for developing nations announced

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 13:44

Habitat for Humanity New Zealand, a not-for profit organisation that works to provide access to affordable shelter, in partnership with national construction company Buildtech, has announced New Zealand’s first-ever "home-for-a-home" scheme, which will see the construction of homes in Nepal and Fiji for every home Buildtech builds in New Zealand.

Buildtech will fund the building of up to 200 homes offshore during the next two years. It will also regularly send construction teams to assist.

The new scheme enhances Buildtech’s ongoing partnership with Habitat for Humanity’s "Brush with Kindness" programme, which supports low income home owners with their house maintenance. Projects typically range in value of between $5,000 and $10,000. Buildtech will work on four projects in New Zealand each year, providing free maintenance, repair and renovation work on homes in Auckland and Christchurch.

Buildtech’s managing director, Israel Cooper, says the company is proud to be pioneering the home-

for-a-home scheme.

"This is a very exciting partnership for Buildtech. It allows us to continue to deliver important and meaningful housing projects for kiwis and help build strong, resilient communities in developing nations.

"It goes to the core of who we are, and why we exist as an organisation."

Mr Cooper says Buildtech values its partnership with Habitat for Humanity, which shares its passion.

"There is a real alignment of purpose, values and outcomes between our organisations."

Habitat for Humanity New Zealand is a not-for-profit organisation that works in partnership with people of goodwill and low income families in New Zealand and overseas to help provide access to affordable shelter. It is part of the global Habitat for Humanity organisation which has worked with over 1 million families worldwide.

Its CEO, Claire Szabó, says Habitat is "inspired and indebted by this extraordinary contribution".

"This new partnership will be transformational for families in need of shelter not only in New Zealand, but in Fiji, Nepal and other countries.

"Habitat for Humanity has been working in Fiji since 1991, working to bring families out of housing poverty. When Cyclone Winston hit in February 2016, we saw the devastation as over 140,000 people were forced to leave their homes."

Habitat for Humanity has been building in Nepal since 1997. "Since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in April 2015, only 8 to 10 percent of the rebuilding needed has taken place. Habitat for Humanity NZ is part of the international Habitat response to rebuilding hope and homes in Nepal."