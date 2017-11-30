Charges laid following prison stabbing incidents

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 14:10

Police have charged five people following a stabbing incident between prisoners at Auckland Prison on November 12th.

Five males have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are all scheduled to appear via audio-visual link at the North Shore District Court on December 15th.

Another male was also charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following another stabbing incident involving prisoners on the same day.

He is next due to appear in the North Shore District Court via audio-visual link on 18th December.