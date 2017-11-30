Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 14:40

The three musketeers of Humm 106.2FM, will go without sleep for 55 hours and stay On-Air to appeal for Christmas presents for kids, who otherwise, may have gone without the magic of Christmas this festive season.

Auckland’s number 1 Bollywood (Hindi) Radio - Humm FM, today announced it’s third ‘Christmas for Kids Radiothon’ campaign which will start on Thursday 7th of December at midday and finish on Saturday 9th of December at 7pm.

Breakfast Show Host, Vijay and Drive Show Hosts Dev and Sandy will be On-Air for 55 hours, without any sleep and appeal to the listeners to bring gifts for kids less fortunate.

During this period, people are invited to come at any time with their friends and families to drop gifts at Humm FM Studio, 16 Taylors Road Morningside Drive, St Lukes.

Humm FM started the trend of ‘Christmas for Kids Radiothon’ in 2015 which lasted for 54 hours and hundreds of listeners walked through Humm FM doors to donate gifts and nearly 2000 gifts were donated to the Auckland City Mission for distribution.

Last year, Vijay, Dev and Sandy, decided to go an extra hour making the radiothon, 55 Hour long and nearly 4000 gifts were collected and donated to the Salvation Army.

This year Humm FM is again partnering with the Salvation Army and hopes the listeners will open their hearts for the kids less fortunate and become Santa for them again.

Humm FM Director, Roshila Prasad says, "Humm FM is only providing a platform for ‘Christmas for Kids, 55 Hour Radiothon’ but it’s the listeners who have made it bigger and better. We hope that more listeners will join the campaign so that no child goes without a Christmas gift this festive season.

Humm FM believes Christmas is a time of giving and sharing and ‘Christmas for Kids - 55 Hour Radiothon’ will provide an opportunity to all of us bring smile on children’s faces once again.

5 Tunz Communication ltd. T/A Humm 106.2FM