Selwyn schools 'get ready' for emergencies

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 15:58

Selwyn District Council has launched a new resource to help children and families make sure they’re prepared for emergencies.

The Council has developed an emergency preparedness booklet which teaches children about what to do in an emergency and encourages households to make their own emergency preparedness plans.

Community Resilience Coordinator Sue Jenkins says the book has been well-received at Lincoln Primary School, where the booklets were recently presented to 160 Year 5 and 6 students.

"Students enjoyed visiting the Emergency Command Bus and meeting ‘Stan’, the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management (MCDEM) mascot," she says.

"We hope to visit more Selwyn primary schools in 2018. We are encouraging principals to make time in the busy school day to have an interactive session to discuss emergency preparedness and distribute copies of the What’s the Plan Stan booklet."

The booklet is filled with fun, informative activities for children to complete relating to different scenarios. These are worked through using the six IMPACT characters (Izzy, Mika, Paul, Ashley, Carter, and Tamati) created by MCDEM.

When each activity is completed, the ‘What’s the Plan Stan’ sticker can be added to the page where indicated by Stan, MCDEM’s mascot dog. Children complete the six activities to receive all the Stan stickers, while learning what actions they could take to prepare and react in a real emergency situation. Parents are encouraged to go through the booklet with children and discuss each section and activity.

Selwyn households can also take the opportunity to sign up to Selwyn Gets Ready, Selwyn’s own emergency alert system. Gets Ready is used to share emergency warnings and alerts via text and email. Over 7,000 Selwyn households are already signed up.