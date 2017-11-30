People of Ngai Tahu book longlisted for Ockham NZ Book Awards

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 15:47

TÄngata NgÄi Tahu: People of NgÄi Tahu, a book celebrating the rich and diverse lives of 50 NgÄi Tahu people, has been launched to coincide with the 20 year anniversary of the NgÄi Tahu Deed of Settlement - and has been long listed for the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards 2018.

The book, published by Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu and Bridget Williams Books, was presented to iwi members at the NgÄi Tahu biennial festival, Hui-Ä-Iwi held at Tuahiwi Marae last weekend. It has been longlisted in the General Non-Fiction category of the book awards.

Edited by Helen Brown and Takerei Norton from the NgÄi Tahu Archive team, TÄngata NgÄi Tahu: People of NgÄi Tahu features 50 biographies of NgÄi Tahu whÄnau members, spanning time, geography and kaupapa - bringing 200 years of tribal history into the present.

The biographical subjects have each contributed to their iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau in myriad ways. They include tohunga and rangatira, community leaders, champions of Te KerÄme (the NgÄi Tahu Claim), activists and scholars, fishermen and farmers, sportspeople, weavers, musicians, and many more. All are descendants of Waitaha, NgÄti MÄmoe and NgÄi Tahu; united by whakapapa, they are TÄngata NgÄi Tahu.

Lisa Tumahai, Kaiwhakahaere, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, says NgÄi Tahu whÄnau have been at the heart of the project.

"The research process involved countless interviews with whÄnau across Aotearoa," says Lisa.

"Seeing this taonga is quite overwhelming - I feel privileged and humbled to read the stories of our tÄ«puna," she says.

"This taonga is the first in a series of biographies books that beautifully capture our unique tribal history," says Lisa.

Te Pae KÅrako, the NgÄi Tahu Archive Advisory Committee guided the publication, which is intended as the first in a series of biographical volumes. Chair of Te Pae KÅrako, TÄ Tipene O’Regan says: "This first volume reflects the aspiration of Te Pae KÅrako and the NgÄi Tahu Archive to steadily disseminate quality cultural content amongst our people… TÄngata NgÄi Tahu is a welcome and enriching addition to our tribal library."

Contributing authors of TÄngata NgÄi Tahu: People of NgÄi Tahu include esteemed tribal historians, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu Archive Team staff, history students, and several whÄnau members writing for publication for the first time.

The book is beautifully and generously illustrated with photographs sourced from family collections, the NgÄi Tahu Archive and external institutions. Together these images constitute a tribal family album.

TÄngata NgÄi Tahu includes a brief contextual history of NgÄi Tahu by Dr. Michael J. Stevens and a foreword by TÄ Tipene O’Regan. As Stevens says: "By collectively knowing the people in these pages, we continue the important task of collectively knowing ourselves."

The book is part of the broader work of the Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu Archive Team, whose primary aim is to gather NgÄi Tahu knowledge and make it accessible to NgÄi Tahu people. At the tribal hui last weekend, the Archive Team also launched KÄ Huru Manu (www.kahurumanu.co.nz) - an online NgÄi Tahu atlas that is the culmination of more than a decade of dedicated work by Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, kaumÄtua and NgÄi Tahu marae communities throughout the South Island.

BOOK DETAILS

TÄngata NgÄi Tahu: People of NgÄi Tahu

Published by Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu and Bridget Williams Books

Book now available for review, and in stores from 3 December.

Book is available to purchase online via the NgÄi Tahu website: http://www.shop.ngaitahu.iwi.nz/shop/books/tangata-ngai-tahu

Background information:

Te Pae KÅrako is responsible for the overview and development of the NgÄi Tahu Archive. Established in 2012, Te Pae KÅrako combines traditional authority with scholarly experience. It provides advice to Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu to ensure that the NgÄi Tahu Archive is well-managed with systems in place to ensure its integrity, validity, and accessibility to NgÄi Tahu whÄnui.

The NgÄi Tahu Archive Team manages the NgÄi Tahu Archive which comprises the collections of the Ngaitahu Maori Trust Board, the records of Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, and the personal papers of selected individuals. Through digitization, the Archive is also increasingly becoming a repository for archives of tribal significance repatriated from external institutions. The NgÄi Tahu Archive Team is working towards the development of a fully integrated NgÄi Tahu search engine connecting internal and external repositories of NgÄi Tahu knowledge. The team also provides support to NgÄi Tahu Papatipu RÅ«nanga and whÄnau for the care of their own collections.