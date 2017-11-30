People of Ngai Tahu book longlisted for Ockham NZ Book Awards

|
TÄngata NgÄi Tahu: People of NgÄi Tahu, a book celebrating the rich and diverse lives of 50 NgÄi Tahu people, has been launched to coincide with the 20 year anniversary of the NgÄi Tahu Deed of Settlement - and has been long listed for the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards 2018.
The book, published by Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu and Bridget Williams Books, was presented to iwi members at the NgÄi Tahu biennial festival, Hui-Ä-Iwi held at Tuahiwi Marae last weekend. It has been longlisted in the General Non-Fiction category of the book awards.
Edited by Helen Brown and Takerei Norton from the NgÄi Tahu Archive team, TÄngata NgÄi Tahu: People of NgÄi Tahu features 50 biographies of NgÄi Tahu whÄnau members, spanning time, geography and kaupapa - bringing 200 years of tribal history into the present.
The biographical subjects have each contributed to their iwi, hapÅ« and whÄnau in myriad ways. They include tohunga and rangatira, community leaders, champions of Te KerÄme (the NgÄi Tahu Claim), activists and scholars, fishermen and farmers, sportspeople, weavers, musicians, and many more. All are descendants of Waitaha, NgÄti MÄmoe and NgÄi Tahu; united by whakapapa, they are TÄngata NgÄi Tahu.
Lisa Tumahai, Kaiwhakahaere, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, says NgÄi Tahu whÄnau have been at the heart of the project.
"The research process involved countless interviews with whÄnau across Aotearoa," says Lisa.
"Seeing this taonga is quite overwhelming - I feel privileged and humbled to read the stories of our tÄ«puna," she says.
"This taonga is the first in a series of biographies books that beautifully capture our unique tribal history," says Lisa.
Te Pae KÅrako, the NgÄi Tahu Archive Advisory Committee guided the publication, which is intended as the first in a series of biographical volumes. Chair of Te Pae KÅrako, TÄ Tipene O’Regan says: "This first volume reflects the aspiration of Te Pae KÅrako and the NgÄi Tahu Archive to steadily disseminate quality cultural content amongst our people… TÄngata NgÄi Tahu is a welcome and enriching addition to our tribal library."
Contributing authors of TÄngata NgÄi Tahu: People of NgÄi Tahu include esteemed tribal historians, Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu Archive Team staff, history students, and several whÄnau members writing for publication for the first time.
The book is beautifully and generously illustrated with photographs sourced from family collections, the NgÄi Tahu Archive and external institutions. Together these images constitute a tribal family album.
TÄngata NgÄi Tahu includes a brief contextual history of NgÄi Tahu by Dr. Michael J. Stevens and a foreword by TÄ Tipene O’Regan. As Stevens says: "By collectively knowing the people in these pages, we continue the important task of collectively knowing ourselves."
The book is part of the broader work of the Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu Archive Team, whose primary aim is to gather NgÄi Tahu knowledge and make it accessible to NgÄi Tahu people. At the tribal hui last weekend, the Archive Team also launched KÄ Huru Manu (www.kahurumanu.co.nz) - an online NgÄi Tahu atlas that is the culmination of more than a decade of dedicated work by Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, kaumÄtua and NgÄi Tahu marae communities throughout the South Island.
BOOK DETAILS
TÄngata NgÄi Tahu: People of NgÄi Tahu
Published by Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu and Bridget Williams Books
Book now available for review, and in stores from 3 December.
Book is available to purchase online via the NgÄi Tahu website: http://www.shop.ngaitahu.iwi.nz/shop/books/tangata-ngai-tahu
Background information:
Te Pae KÅrako is responsible for the overview and development of the NgÄi Tahu Archive. Established in 2012, Te Pae KÅrako combines traditional authority with scholarly experience. It provides advice to Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu to ensure that the NgÄi Tahu Archive is well-managed with systems in place to ensure its integrity, validity, and accessibility to NgÄi Tahu whÄnui.
The NgÄi Tahu Archive Team manages the NgÄi Tahu Archive which comprises the collections of the Ngaitahu Maori Trust Board, the records of Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, and the personal papers of selected individuals. Through digitization, the Archive is also increasingly becoming a repository for archives of tribal significance repatriated from external institutions. The NgÄi Tahu Archive Team is working towards the development of a fully integrated NgÄi Tahu search engine connecting internal and external repositories of NgÄi Tahu knowledge. The team also provides support to NgÄi Tahu Papatipu RÅ«nanga and whÄnau for the care of their own collections.
