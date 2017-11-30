Wairarapa hardship a hidden reality

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 18:05

Connecting Communities Wairarapa’s new general manager, Gretchen Saulbrey, is keen to remind people that while many local communities are thriving, others are not doing so well.

"Wairarapa’s boom time doesn’t mean hardship problems in the region have disappeared," she says. "Amongst all the excitement of new people moving to the area, buildings go up and new businesses opening, there are residents across the province who are experiencing genuine difficulties - both financial and social."

Saulbrey explains that many of these residents are tucked away in communities situated away from popular streets, shopping areas and amenities, and this means their plight is often ‘hidden’ from the wider Wairarapa population.

Connecting Communities Wairarapa (which is largely funded by Masterton District Council), is now calling for volunteers from ‘the other side of town’ to give a little of their time to help their fellow residents.

"Many people who come to us need help with basic life skills - managing money, running a home, meal planning, form-filling and attending appointments," explains Saulbrey. "If those who have these skills can help their neighbours become independent in these areas we believe all Wairarapa communities will be the better for it."

Saulbrey says research shows that residents ‘feeling connected’ is the key to building strong communities so they can work together to overcome any adversity - be it to help neighbours with person problems and day-to-day tasks, quell anti-social behaviour or cope with a natural disaster.

"We see that a thriving community lending its support to a neighbouring community that may be struggling as a great way to build strength across the whole Wairarapa region."

For more information about volunteering with Connecting Communities Wairarapa contact Glenda on 021 308 719, email glenda@connectingcommunities.org.nz or visit www.connectingcommunities.org.nz. All volunteers will be interviewed and police-checked. Full training will be given.

Connecting Communities Wairarapa co-ordinates a network of professional and social services, developmental and youth programmes and community initiatives to help strengthen individuals, and their neighbourhoods. Its aim is to ensure that every Wairarapa resident has the opportunity to live well - and to do so independently.

Connecting Communities Wairarapa also receives funding from Carterton District Council, South Wairarapa District Council, the Ministry of Social Development and the Department of Internal Affairs.