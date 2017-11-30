Canterbury Police looking for missing 86-year-old

Thursday, 30 November, 2017 - 18:25

Police are asking the public to make contact if they see or may have seen, 86-year-old Bernice Allen who has been missing in Christchurch since this morning.

Bernice, who has dementia, was last seen at South City Shopping Centre in central Christchurch at around 10:30am.

Police and her family have significant concerns for her welfare.

If you see Bernice please call 111 immediately, and if you may have information on her whereabouts please ring Canterbury Police on 03 363 7400.

Bernice was wearing the black and grey checked jacket in the photo attached when she went missing.