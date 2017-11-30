Missing 86-year-old Christchurch woman found

|
The 86-year-old woman who was earlier reported missing in Christchurch has been found safe and well.
She was found by a member of the public in Halswell a short time ago and has been returned home to her family.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
