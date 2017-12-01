Sprinkler restrictions now in place in the Waikato

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 08:40

Hamilton, Waikato and Waipa are now all on Water Alert Level 1.

The move to Water Alert Level 1 was triggered by a significant increase in water consumption across the region.

Water Alert Level 1 means using a sprinkler between 6am to 8am and 6pm to 8pm or hand-held hosing at any time.

Hamilton City Council’s City Waters Manager Maire Porter said recent summery weather has caused a noticeable jump in water use in Hamilton.

"Over the past two weeks the city’s water use has increased by over 20 per cent, the warmer weather means pools are being filled and sprinklers are being turned on."

Waikato District Council Waters Manager Karl Pavlovich says the warmer weather always leads to an increase in water consumption. Since this time last month, the district’s water use has increased by five per cent a week.

"Even though we’ve had a very wet year so far, we still need to react to the increased demand and the community can play their part by using water wisely ahead of what could be a long, dry summer".

"There are lots of ways to conserve water, taking shorter showers, watering the garden by hand, or washing your car on a piece of lawn which needs watering can save hundreds of litres a day," says Mr Pavlovich.

Waipa District Council Water Services Manager Tony Hale said it was unusual to see water usage peak so early in the season.

"We have been monitoring the district’s water usage closely over the past few weeks and have seen a significant increase in usage as the sun has come out. In the past two weeks Waipa’s water use has increased from 187 to 203 million litres, up 14 million litres from the same time last year.

"While it is tempting to turn on the sprinklers and rush to fill up our pools, it’s essential we all play our part to conserve water now so we will all be better off in the long run."

Smart Water has an e-newsletter to let you know when your alert level changes, it also has a week-by-week water use graph and other water saving tips. Sign up to receive it at smartwater.org.nz/subscribe

The Smart Water Starts With You! sub-regional summer campaign aims to make long-term change to how we use water and is a joint venture between Hamilton City Council, Waikato District Council and Waipa District Council.