Name release: Fatal crash in Wairarapa 29 November 2017

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 10:30

Police are now in a position to name the man who died following a motorbike and logging truck collision on SH53, south Wairarapa.

He was Marco Overdijk, aged 69 of Martinborough.

He was also known as Marco Overdale.

Police's thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Overdijk during this sad time.

The investigation is ongoing.