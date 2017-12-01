Have you seen Martin Thomas Brown of south Taranaki?

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 11:05

Taranaki Police are seeking sightings of Martin Thomas Brown.

The 67-year-old was last seen last night on Whakamara Rd near Mokoia.

He was wearing gumboots, long dark pants and a dark jersey.

He wears glasses, is 1.8 metres tall (6’2), and speaks with a broad Scottish accent.

Mr Brown has a medical condition that requires regular medication.

There are concerns for his safety.

Police are making enquiries to locate Mr Brown and would appreciate any information from the public.

Anyone who can help is asked to call local Police on 06 759 5500.