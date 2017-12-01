Have you seen Martin Thomas Brown of south Taranaki?

|
[ login or create an account ]
Taranaki Police are seeking sightings of Martin Thomas Brown.
The 67-year-old was last seen last night on Whakamara Rd near Mokoia.
He was wearing gumboots, long dark pants and a dark jersey.
He wears glasses, is 1.8 metres tall (6’2), and speaks with a broad Scottish accent.
Mr Brown has a medical condition that requires regular medication.
There are concerns for his safety.
Police are making enquiries to locate Mr Brown and would appreciate any information from the public.
Anyone who can help is asked to call local Police on 06 759 5500.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.