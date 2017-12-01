Name released following fatal crash south of Waverley

|
Police are now in a position to name the person who died following a collision between a vehicle and a truck on Wednesday (November 29).
He was 26-year-old Troy Maxwell of Whanganui.
Police extend their sympathies to his family.
The crash continues to be investigated.
