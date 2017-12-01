Campaign aims to reduce harm and death on our roads

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 12:05

Minister of Police Stuart Nash and Associate Minister of Transport Julie Anne Genter have stepped up to support Police and the NZ Transport Agency launch their pre-Christmas safety campaign, in the hopes to prevent the road toll from rising any further.

"More people have died on our roads this year than any year since 2010 so something has to change," says Mr Nash.

"As Minister of Police I want to ensure our Police have the resources they need to help keep people safe on our roads."

The government is doing their bit by increasing resources for Police and looking at options to improve roads that are a high risk for fatal crashes.

"However, Police can’t be everywhere," says Mr Nash. "Drivers need to be present, take note of the conditions around them and drive accordingly - with 100 per cent concentration."

Today Police and the NZTA launched ‘We want you here for Christmas’, the campaign to educate drivers that road safety is everybody’s responsibility. They are committed to reducing death and injury on our roads, but cannot do it alone.

The focus will be on changing people’s behaviour around four main contributors of trauma on our roads - people not wearing their seatbelts, going too fast for the conditions, driving drunk, drugged, or tired, and being distracted by things like cell phones.

Ms Genter says road safety is her number one priority as the Associate Minister of Transport.

"I don’t want to see more families heading into Christmas without their loved ones," she says.

"These crashes are taking away people’s family, their friends, their loved ones. We are losing members of our communities.

"I strongly encourage every New Zealander to heed the advice and be responsible every time they get behind the wheel."

The two ministers say Police and NZTA are to be commended on their efforts.

They both reiterate: "The message is clear - we want you here for Christmas."