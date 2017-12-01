Surf Life Saving NZ partners with Nice Blocks

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 12:27

Summer, the beach, Surf Lifeguards and ice blocks. They’re the perfect partners and as Surf Life Saving New Zealand heads into another summer, they’re proud to announce a new partnership with Nice Blocks.

Nice Blocks was founded in 2010 by friends Tommy Holden and James Crow who were on a mission to create a better summer treat for their kids.

Their ice blocks are ethically produced and made from all sorts of good-for-you, natural and organic ingredients. They source their fruit locally whenever they can and use as little added sugar as possible.

The one-year partnership will see a raspberry flavoured Surf Life Saving Nice Block which will be specially wrapped in the iconic red and yellow Surf Life Saving colours and feature the ‘Swim Between the Flags’ safety message.

It will be stocked at BP Connect and BP 2 Go stores nationwide throughout summer with 30c per unit being donated to Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand CEO Paul Dalton says it’s exciting to partner with Nice Blocks ahead of what will hopefully be a long, hot summer.

"Not only are they helping us to raise much needed funds through sales of Nice Blocks but they are helping to keep Kiwis safer at New Zealand’s beaches by featuring our all-important message of swimming between the flags," he says.

Nice Blocks co-founder Tommy Holden says he and James have always been up for supporting their community.

"This essential rescue service and amazing charity is protecting our community in the water and we think they could use some help. Our donations will go towards helping Surf Lifeguards save lives this summer. Nice huh?"

To find out more about Nice Blocks, visit www.niceblocks.co.nz