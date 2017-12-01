Community feedback required for Waikirikiri playground

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 12:25

Locals in Kaiti are encouraged to have their say in the future development of the new playground at Waikirikiri Park.

The playground, which was closed and removed for health and safety reasons in September, is being replaced. Gisborne District Council in partnership with Sport Gisborne Tairawhiti are reaching out to the community for their ideas.

Liveable Communities contracts and assets manager Garrett Blair understands the importance of the playground for the community.

"Not only is Waikirikiri Reserve one of our main hubs for organised sports like softball and rugby, but it’s also the main play space for a large group of our kids.

"We know we have to get it right, so with the help of Sport Gisborne Tairawhiti, we’re asking the community what they’d like in a new play space," said Mr Blair.

Community engagement has already started with Sport Gisborne attending weekend sport fixtures to talk to local whanau.

Stefan Pishief, Sport Gisborne TairÄwhiti’s CE has embraced the Locally Led approach and looks forward to the opportunity to encourage local people to get involved in the development of their neighborhood assets. "Making your voice heard in this consultation process is the first step in shaping your community."

Sport Gisborne TairÄwhiti Active Youth Consultant Quentin Harvey has been involved in the process.

"Sports grounds and play spaces aren’t necessarily all about organised team sports we want to reinforce, that using playgrounds and their surrounds are all forms of a positive, active and healthy lifestyle" said Mr Harvey

Feedback will be collected throughout summer and options will be presented back to community, with construction planned to start before the end of June 2018.

If you would like to submit feedback or find out more about the project please go to Sport Gisborne Tairawhiti’s landing page www.sportgisborne.org.nz