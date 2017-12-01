Wellington Region preventing graffiti vandalism together

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 13:22

Hosted by Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy, the Wellington Regional Graffiti Prevention Strategy 2018 - 2022 was launched today at 2017’s final Wellington Regional Mayoral Forum. The forum applauded the strategy’s vision ‘Preventing graffiti vandalism together’ and celebrated the strategic mix of targeted leadership, engagement, eradication, and enforcement activities to be led and supported by the strategy’s regional and national signatories.

The purpose of the strategy is to promote region-wide collaboration and consistency for reducing and preventing graffiti vandalism. At today’s presentation, the region’s Mayors and Chief Executives heard how the founding

2013 - 2017 strategy had inspired signatories to meet regularly, collaborate more, share information, focus on ‘hot spots,’ and lead and support community action to combat graffiti vandalism. The previous strategy’s success, combined with an ongoing commitment to collaboration and consistency, has attracted additional signatory organisations-growing from nine to fourteen.

"Upper Hutt City Council is proud to have been both a founding and continuing signatory to this important strategy," says Upper Hutt Mayor, Wayne Guppy. "Fourteen regional signatories working together to achieve the strategy outcomes of sustainable graffiti reduction, value for investment, engaged and empowered communities, improved perceptions of safety, and a beautified environment is a positive step forward for the region."

Upper Hutt’s commitment to the Wellington Regional Graffiti Prevention Strategy is demonstrated by its comprehensive and recently expanded Graffiti Policy. The strategy has empowered Council to produce resources, support on-going community education, and to pioneer the class-leading ‘Painted Environment’ mural projects. The strategy supports Upper Hutt City’s vision through investment in the identified key priority areas of Community, Environment, and City Centre.

A result of the strategy’s collaboration is that several projects have been enabled through multiple agencies. The Chorus cabinet murals, throughout the region, is one example. The current mural being installed by local artist Chimp at Upper Hutt Station is a collaboration between Upper Hutt City and Greater Wellington Regional Councils.

The Wellington Regional Graffiti Prevention Strategy 2018 - 2022 is available online. To view or download, go to www.upperhuttcity.com/painted

The Wellington Regional Graffiti Prevention Strategy 2018 - 2022 signatories are Greater Wellington Regional Council, Wellington City Council, Hutt City Council, Upper Hutt City Council, Porirua City Council, New Zealand Police, Department of Corrections, New Zealand Transport Agency, Chorus, Wellington Electricity, KiwiRail, Metlink, TransDev, and Phantom Bill Stickers.