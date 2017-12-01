NCEA examinations over for another year

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 15:04

Students across the country will be able to relax and enjoy the summer break as NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship examinations come to a close.

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) and schools have run more than 100 examinations at 411 examination centres over the last four weeks, says Deputy Chief Executive Kristine Kilkelly.

"Our examinations process is a significant undertaking, with around 143,000 students entered for examinations that count towards their NCEA achievement.

"The great support from schools helps to make sure the examinations process runs smoothly."

Approximately 5100 students had entered for digital examinations as part of NZQA’s Digital Trials and Pilots programme. Digital examinations were available at NCEA Level 1 in English, Media Studies and Classical Studies, and in the same subjects at NCEA Level 2.

NCEA results will be available online from 16 January 2018 and New Zealand Scholarship results are due to be released on 13 February 2018.

To prepare for the release of NCEA results, the secure Learner Login section of the NZQA website will be unavailable from 12 January until the results are released on 16 January.

"Students should practice logging into the NZQA website using their Learner Login well before Christmas, so that they are not held up on the day results are released by having to find login details or change their password."

From 17 January 2018 (the day after results are released) all students who have paid their fees will be able to access their New Zealand Record of Achievement electronically, updated with their 2017 results. Students will also be able to order their certificates online. Answer booklets will be returned from late January.