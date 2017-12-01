Dr Paul Huggan awarded 2017 Clyde Wade Award

|
[ login or create an account ]
His love for his profession is truly infectious and his willingness to share his knowledge and teach others are just some of the many reasons why Waikato DHB’s Dr Paul Huggan is the recipient of this year’s Clyde Wade Award.
Dr Huggan is a consultant in general medicine and infectious disease and director of physician education. Described in his nomination entry by his peers as ‘the best at teaching during ward rounds’ because of his positive attitude to supporting and facilitating learning.
Dr Huggan has also had a major impact on the structure of the DHB’s physician teaching program.
Dr Clyde Wade, former head of medicine and now Waikato DHB board member who, after retiring as a cardiologist, created the award to recognise excellence in clinical teaching by adult medicine physicians said "Clinical teaching at postgraduate level is vital to our profession and the quality of care we are able to give to our patients.
"As clinicians, all of us are the product of both our experience and our clinical teachers. Every day we put into practice things we have learned from our clinical teachers - teachers like Dr Huggan and our other 34 nominees who provide quality training and inspiration to support the next generation of clinical leaders."
Interim Chief Executive Derek Wright attended the award presentations emphasising that the work of the 34 physician nominees and Dr Huggan demonstrates that clinical excellence is alive and well at Waikato DHB.
This is now the third year of the awards. Registered Medical Officers (RMOs) are able to nominate up to three physicians in order of preference and these are adjudicated by a panel consisting of consultant psychiatrist and clinical training director Dr Wayne de Beer, head of medicine Dr Graham Mills and Dr Clyde Wade.
Dr Huggan received the award out of 34 nominations. There are over 90 adult DHB physicians working at Waikato DHB.
At the award ceremony the top 20 nominated teachers received certificates, with other nominees receiving a letter of acknowledgement.
Dr Huggan also presented the excellence in Medical Registrar Teaching Award that went to Dr Ahmad Nizar and Dr Jamie Lee.
More about the Clyde Wade Award
Clyde commissioned Whare Heke, a Tauranga artist and carver, to design a trophy based on a deer antler from Clyde’s deer farm. The deer antler is carved into a stylised koru (representing growth and new beginnings) and sits on a wooden base of pohutukawa from Ohiwa Harbour in the Bay of Plenty.
The award consists of the trophy (which is passed on each year), a certificate and a plaque listing the recipients’ names which will be kept in Medicine. All nominees received certificates.
Clyde Wade Award 2017
Winner
Dr Paul Huggan
Merit Certificates 2017
Dr Zaheerodin Bhikoo
Dr Ian Kennedy
Dr Liz Phillips
Dr Asad Khan
Dr Eva Lange
Dr Sarah Fowler
Dr Shengyang Liao
Dr Alan Doube
Dr Dara De La Heras
Commended Certificates
Dr Doug White
Dr Janice Wong
Dr Peter Sizeland
Dr Paul Reeve
Dr Chris Lynch
Dr Matt Phillips
Dr Sanjeevan Pasupati
Dr Eddie Tan
Dr Erana Gray
Dr Erik McClain
Dr Richard Shepherd
Medical Registrar Teaching Award
Dr Ahmad Nizar
Dr Jamie Lee
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.