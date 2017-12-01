Dr Paul Huggan awarded 2017 Clyde Wade Award

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 15:16

His love for his profession is truly infectious and his willingness to share his knowledge and teach others are just some of the many reasons why Waikato DHB’s Dr Paul Huggan is the recipient of this year’s Clyde Wade Award.

Dr Huggan is a consultant in general medicine and infectious disease and director of physician education. Described in his nomination entry by his peers as ‘the best at teaching during ward rounds’ because of his positive attitude to supporting and facilitating learning.

Dr Huggan has also had a major impact on the structure of the DHB’s physician teaching program.

Dr Clyde Wade, former head of medicine and now Waikato DHB board member who, after retiring as a cardiologist, created the award to recognise excellence in clinical teaching by adult medicine physicians said "Clinical teaching at postgraduate level is vital to our profession and the quality of care we are able to give to our patients.

"As clinicians, all of us are the product of both our experience and our clinical teachers. Every day we put into practice things we have learned from our clinical teachers - teachers like Dr Huggan and our other 34 nominees who provide quality training and inspiration to support the next generation of clinical leaders."

Interim Chief Executive Derek Wright attended the award presentations emphasising that the work of the 34 physician nominees and Dr Huggan demonstrates that clinical excellence is alive and well at Waikato DHB.

This is now the third year of the awards. Registered Medical Officers (RMOs) are able to nominate up to three physicians in order of preference and these are adjudicated by a panel consisting of consultant psychiatrist and clinical training director Dr Wayne de Beer, head of medicine Dr Graham Mills and Dr Clyde Wade.

Dr Huggan received the award out of 34 nominations. There are over 90 adult DHB physicians working at Waikato DHB.

At the award ceremony the top 20 nominated teachers received certificates, with other nominees receiving a letter of acknowledgement.

Dr Huggan also presented the excellence in Medical Registrar Teaching Award that went to Dr Ahmad Nizar and Dr Jamie Lee.

More about the Clyde Wade Award

Clyde commissioned Whare Heke, a Tauranga artist and carver, to design a trophy based on a deer antler from Clyde’s deer farm. The deer antler is carved into a stylised koru (representing growth and new beginnings) and sits on a wooden base of pohutukawa from Ohiwa Harbour in the Bay of Plenty.

The award consists of the trophy (which is passed on each year), a certificate and a plaque listing the recipients’ names which will be kept in Medicine. All nominees received certificates.

Clyde Wade Award 2017

Winner

Dr Paul Huggan

Merit Certificates 2017

Dr Zaheerodin Bhikoo

Dr Ian Kennedy

Dr Liz Phillips

Dr Asad Khan

Dr Eva Lange

Dr Sarah Fowler

Dr Shengyang Liao

Dr Alan Doube

Dr Dara De La Heras

Commended Certificates

Dr Doug White

Dr Janice Wong

Dr Peter Sizeland

Dr Paul Reeve

Dr Chris Lynch

Dr Matt Phillips

Dr Sanjeevan Pasupati

Dr Eddie Tan

Dr Erana Gray

Dr Erik McClain

Dr Richard Shepherd

Medical Registrar Teaching Award

Dr Ahmad Nizar

Dr Jamie Lee