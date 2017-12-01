Sewerage pipes getting a check-up in Turangi

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 15:36

Residents in the Taupahi Road area of Turangi can expect to see TaupÅ District Council contractor Hydrotech in their neighbourhood from Monday, December 4 to Friday, December 15 as they carry out sewerage pipe inspections.

The contractor will be inspecting the pipes and accessing buried manholes as part of maintenance work to ensure Turangi infrastructure is up to standard. The work will be completed using cameras to inspect the pipes and won’t affect any of the services to properties.

The contractor will also be cleaning some pipes and residents are advised to leave their toilet lids down when they are not in use.

Further work will also be undertaken from Monday, February 12, 2018 to Thursday, March 29 and between Monday, April 23 and Friday, June 29.

The work may involve the contractor accessing properties, and should you require any further information about the work taking place please phone Graeme Jackson from TaupÅ District Council on 0274 476 1318.