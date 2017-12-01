New Invercargill City Council Calendar hitting letterboxes now

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 15:47

A new-look Invercargill City Council Calendar is now arriving in letterboxes throughout Invercargill and Bluff.

Featuring photographs selected from dozens of entries submitted by more than 70 people who entered the Epic Invercargill competition run earlier this year, the 2018 calendar shows the best of the best.

All of the photographs in the calendar were taken by taken by amateur photographers, one of whom was Bluff resident Yvonne Pickford.

Two of her photographs were winning entries and feature as January and October.

Ms Pickford said she had been working on her photography skills for the past five years when she decided to enter the Epic Invercargill competition.

While she had always enjoyed her own photos, knowing someone else liked them too meant a lot, she said.

"I wanted to get some of my shots out there. I think they’re good [but] me liking them is a whole different story to seeing them getting picked and getting printed."

Ms Pickford had the chance to get a sneak-peek at the calendar and said her photos were among good company.

"There’s some fantastic shots in there, really really fantastic."

She would also encourage others to enter photography competitions in future, Ms Pickford said.

"It’s not just about entering, it’s about showcasing your province and getting your little piece of what you like out there."

Council Communications Manager Eirwen Harris Mitchell announced the names of the other winning amateur photographers, who were: Nancy Crawford, Ann Cain, Sarah Ward, Darren Shuttleworth, John Youngson, Kate Pita, Brogan Campbell and David Whelan, while Sasanga Roshana won the youth section.

The winning photos will be revealed when the calendars arrive in letterboxes.

"We were overwhelmed by the quantity and the quality of the entries, and are incredibly proud to offer residents a beautiful calendar made up of images showcasing our wonderful area that were submitted by their peers," Mrs Harris Mitchell said.