Porirua City signs Graffiti Prevention Strategy 2018 - 2022

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 15:52

Porirua City has today joined 14 partners in signing the Wellington Regional Graffiti Prevention Strategy 2018 - 2022 at the Wellington Regional Mayoral Forum.

The purpose of the strategy is to promote region-wide collaboration and consistency for reducing and preventing graffiti vandalism.

It builds on the 2013 - 2017 strategy that inspired the regional and national signatories to meet regularly, collaborate more, share information, focus on ‘hot spots,’ and lead and support community action to combat graffiti vandalism.

"Porirua City is proud to have been both a founding and continuing signatory to this important strategy," says Porirua Mayor Mike Tana.

"This is a positive step for the region - 14 regional signatories working together to achieve sustainable graffiti reduction, value for investment, engaged and empowered communities, improved perceptions of safety, and a beautified environment."

Porirua City’s commitment to the strategy is demonstrated by the investment it puts into graffiti reduction, including keeping all its assets clean of graffiti, on-going community education, multiple community and school mural projects and support for a community graffiti removal team Waitangirua Action Group (WAG), says Mayor Tana.

The Wellington Regional Graffiti Prevention Strategy 2018 - 2022 signatories are Greater Wellington Regional Council, Wellington City Council, Hutt City Council, Upper Hutt City Council, Porirua City Council, New Zealand Police, Department of Corrections, New Zealand Transport Agency, Chorus, Wellington Electricity, KiwiRail, Metlink, TransDev, and Phantom Bill Stickers.

Artists work on a mural in Porirua’s city centre as part of the graffiti management work being done in the city.