Petone Wharf to reopen over summer

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 16:18

There’s good news for those who love to fish or stroll along Petone Wharf.

Following temporary repairs to the wharf, to ensure it is safe for public use, it is now open to the public over summer.

Hutt City Council’s Divisional Manager Parks and Gardens, Bruce Hodgins says repairs to the wharf to bring it up to a safe standard for public use are complete, following damage during the November 2016 earthquake.

"Lower Hutt residents have made it clear how much they value the wharf so it’s great locals and visitors again get to use it."

Planning and consent work for the full refurbishment of the wharf is underway and work is expected to start in around eight months. The work is expected to be completed in about two years’ time.