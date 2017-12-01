NZ Criminal Justice book launch with expert panel discussion

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 16:29

A book launch of Criminal Justice: A New Zealand Introduction edited by University of Canterbury criminologists Dr Jarrod Gilbert and Professor Greg Newbold, will include a panel discussion with six leading experts on the biggest challenges facing New Zealand's criminal justice system.

Criminal Justice (362pp, paperback $59.99, AUP) is made up of contributions from academics and people who work in the field. It will give readers the essential information that they need to understand the New Zealand criminal justice system, its foundations, its agencies, and other key issues.

In the new textbook, leading scholars from criminology, history, journalism, law, psychology, sociology and other fields take students and general readers inside New Zealand’s criminal justice system.

This book tackles the big questions: How can crime be explained? Is crime rising or falling and if so, why? How do the police operate? How do the courts work? What is the meaning of a ‘life’ sentence? What is the link between crime and mental instability? Why are MÄori over-represented in the criminal justice system? How do we deal with youth offenders? How do judicial miscarriages arise? Do the stories we read about crime in the media reflect reality? And how does justice operate in the criminal underworld?

Dr Gilbert is a senior lecturer at the University of Canterbury and author of the award-winning and best-selling Patched: A History of Gangs in New Zealand (AUP, 2013). Professor Newbold is a professor at the University of Canterbury and the author of a number of books, including most recently Crime, Law and Justice in New Zealand (Routledge, 2016).

Part of the book launch, a panel discussion on 'The six biggest challenges facing New Zealand's criminal justice system today and how do we tackle them?' will include speakers:

- New Zealand Police Deputy Commissioner Viv Rickard

- Secretary for Justice and Ministry of Justice Chief Executive Andrew Bridgman

- University of Canterbury Dean of Law Professor Ursula Cheer

- Department of Corrections Chief Executive Ray Smith

- Multi-award-winning crime author and journalist Steve Braunias

- Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft

Criminal Justice: A New Zealand Introduction - book launch and panel discussion on Tuesday, 12 December 2017, 6pm - 9pm, C2, Central Lecture Theatres, Ilam Campus, University of Canterbury. This is a free event, however please register by 6 December to reserve a seat.