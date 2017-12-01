Person dies at Maori Bay near Muriwai

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police received a report of a person in trouble in the water at Maori Bay near Muriwai at approximately 3:35pm.
Emergency services responded and located the man dead in the water.
Police are at the scene speaking with witnesses and providing support to the man’s friends.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.