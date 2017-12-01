A hot December on the horizon

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 17:18

November proved to be a month of extremes. Unusual heat prevailed across the country, except for an extreme cold snap during the second week of the month. Western areas of both Islands saw unsettled westerlies and healthy rainfall for the first ten days of the month, but after that a High pressure anchored itself over the country, resulting in an extended dry run for all regions. Rainfall that did occur underneath the High was highly localised, resulting from afternoon heat showers or thunderstorms.

"It was the driest November on record for Christchurch," said MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths. Christchurch Gardens recorded only 1.3 mm of rainfall during the month, while the Airport received 1.4 mm. "This ranks as the 5th driest month, of any month, at the Gardens, in observations that started way back in 1864."

Oamaru and Ashburton (with 6mm of rain) also recorded their driest November on record, while other very dry places included Wellington and Masterton (2nd driest November on record), and Timaru and Napier (3rd driest November).

"Looking ahead, the abnormal warmth we’ve seen in the last few weeks looks likely to continue into December," predicted Griffiths. "Well above average December temperatures are forecast right across the country. In part, this is helped along by the extremely warm seas surrounding New Zealand."

Below average December rainfall is forecast across most of the South Island, as well as for regions in the west and south of the North Island. Near normal December rainfall is signalled in the north and east of the North Island, also in Nelson, due to the frequent northeasterly wind flows that are expected during the month.

