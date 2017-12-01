Investigation into the death of Leslie Gelberger

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 19:15

Since 20 April 2017, Police have been investigating the death of Leslie Gelberger who was struck by a boat near North Head.

Police sought legal advice from the Crown Solicitor who considered the law as it relates to the case.

Following this Police have made the decision that there is insufficient evidence to file any criminal charges.

The matter will now be referred to Maritime New Zealand and the Coroner for their consideration and therefore Police are unable to make any further comment at this time.

We have advised Leslie’s family of this outcome and we continue to offer them support as they grieve the loss of much loved husband, father and family member.

They have asked that media refrain from contacting them and allow them to grieve in private.