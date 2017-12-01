Serious crash on SH 1 in Taupo

|
Police are attending a serious crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on State Highway One at Motutere, Taupo.
One person has serious injuries.
The southbound lane of the road is closed and traffic management is in place.
Delays are expected between Taupo and Turangi and Police would like to thank motorists for their patience.
