Hawke's Bay man dies in hospital

Friday, 1 December, 2017 - 20:00

The 47-year-old Hawke’s Bay man who was admitted to hospital with critical injuries on the 17th of November has died.

He died in Hawke's Bay Hospital this afternoon.

His death has been referred to the Coroner and Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of how the man received his injuries on the 17th.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Inspector Dave Greig says Police believe the man was injured during an altercation involving a number of people at an address in Long Range Road, Pourere.

"We do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public but we are seeking a number of people in relation to the incident at Long Range Road."

Some of those involved are thought to be actively avoiding Police.

On the 29th of November a 46-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in the Waipukurau District Court on the 8th of December.

Anyone who has information that might help, or was in the area of Long Range Road on the 17 November is being urged to contact Hawke’s Bay Police on (06) 8310700 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.