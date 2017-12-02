Food Act Workshops being re-run due to popular demand

Saturday, 2 December, 2017 - 11:15

The success of Council’s July workshops on how the new Food Act 2014 (the Act) affects anyone involved in the selling, making or transportation of food is seeing Council run a second series over the next two weeks.

The workshops are in Council Chamber’s from 2.00pm to 4.00pm in Ohakune on the 5th followed by Taumarunui on the 12th of December.

Ruapehu Environmental Health Officer Phoebe Harrison that the Council had received a lot of positive feedback from people who had attended the first workshops who were able to learn exactly what their responsibilities now are under the new Act.

This second series of workshops provides an opportunity for anyone who was unable to attend earlier especially those people that have previously fallen through the ‘legislation cracks’ such as school canteens, hostels, people making preserves and baking at home to sell, etc.

"Because the new Act is not a one-size-fits-all approach and aims to regulate businesses according to risk there has been some confusion about where different people involved in different aspects of the food supply chain fit in."

"The whole focus of the workshops is to help people understand exactly how the new regulations fit them including whether they operate under a food control plan or a national programme and what they need to do to comply with their responsibilities."

"If people have any questions about either the workshops or the Act please give the Environmental Health team a call here at Council."