Death in Christchurch not suspicious

Earlier this morning a man in his 60s was found deceased on Moorhouse Avenue, Christchurch.
Police were called to the area around 8.50am.
The death is not being treated as suspcious, and will be referred to the Coroner.
Police are currently working to identify the man.
