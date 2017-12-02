Police name Taupo crash victim

Saturday, 2 December, 2017 - 11:20

Police can now release the name of the man killed in a crash in Taupo last night.

He was 32-year-old Benjamin Allan Biddle, from Taupo.

Emergency services were called to the crash between a motorcycle and a ute on State Highway 1 at Motutere, about 6:50pm yesterday.

Initial indications are that the northbound motorcycle crossed the centre line and collided with the southbound ute.

Despite the best efforts of people at the scene, and of emergency services, Mr Biddle - the motorcyclist - died at the scene from his injuries.

The road and weather conditions at the time were fine.

The road was down to one lane for about three hours while a scene examination was undertaken.

Serious Crash Unit are investigating the crash, will work to determine the cause and whether speed and alcohol were factors.

"This is a tragic crash that will change this Christmas for a number of people," Senior Sergeant Troy says.

"Police encourage all road users to be courteous and patient when driving on our roads, especially when traffic is congested.

Drive to the conditions, and do not drive if you’re tired or if you’ve been drinking.

"We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Christmas with your families, and that starts with your journeys on our roads."