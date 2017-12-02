Summer has most certainly arrived early in NZ this year

Saturday, 2 December, 2017 - 13:26

It's a poll result that may not shock most: 81% who took part in our poll say summer weather has arrived early and our forecast says more heat and dry is coming.

It's not surprising considering inland parts of the South Island have been over 8 degrees above average for many days across November.

Some areas have had three weeks of much higher than usual temperatures and others have had a month without rain.

The 10 day trend in New Zealand looks drier than average with the exception of the West Coast.

WeatherWatch.co.nz head forecaster Philip Duncan says the next several days will be hot with highs around 30 degrees and some isolated pockets even making it closer to the mid 30s under the right breezes.

There may be a brief cooler spell for some mid week, but next week also looks hot with highs into the 30s in New Zealand which farmers are telling us is concerning them, along with the increasing big dry.

