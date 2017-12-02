Person dies at Sulphur Point, Tauranga

|
At approximately 3:20pm today Police received a report that a man had been found unresponsive in the water at Sulphur Point, Tauranga.
The man was pulled from the water by Coastguard but unfortunately died while they were bringing him ashore.
Police are now in the process of notifying his family.
